Neo Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $90.71 or 0.00165325 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

