NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

