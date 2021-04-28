Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.96. Neonode shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 63,729 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.90.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
