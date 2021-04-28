Nervos Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.18 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $620.43 million and $49.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,513.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.33 or 0.04980993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.00468275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.21 or 0.01631164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.98 or 0.00763065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00523522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00435228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,879,684,689 coins and its circulating supply is 24,857,466,619 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.