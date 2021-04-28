NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.84 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC.

NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

