Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

NTOIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

