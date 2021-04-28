NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.62 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,816. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.