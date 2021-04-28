NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NTGR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $207,350.00. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,023 shares of company stock worth $4,732,816 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,566,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

