Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Up 183.1% in April

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NWITY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWITY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 5,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,098. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

