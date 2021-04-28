Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

