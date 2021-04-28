Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTII) Short Interest Up 450.0% in April

Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NTII opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Neurobiological Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Neurobiological Technologies Company Profile

Neurobiological Technologies, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation and dissolution approved by stockholders in October 2009. Previously, it focused on developing investigational drugs for the treatment of human diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Emeryville, California.

