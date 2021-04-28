Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTII) Short Interest Up 450.0% in April

Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NTII opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Neurobiological Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Neurobiological Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Neurobiological Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurobiological Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.