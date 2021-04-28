Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBIX opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

