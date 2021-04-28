Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $319.91 million and $21.14 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00275257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01051553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00706486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.57 or 1.00105692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 321,321,477 coins and its circulating supply is 321,320,925 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.