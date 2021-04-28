Neutron (NTRN) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $428,152.95 and approximately $136.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars.

