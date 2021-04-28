Nevro (NVRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.82 million. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47. Nevro has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

