New Gold (NGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter.
New Gold stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
