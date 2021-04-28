New Gold (NGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.50.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

