New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Capital

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

NJR stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

