New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.14-0.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.