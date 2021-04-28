New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

