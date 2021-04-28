New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PACCAR worth $37,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.