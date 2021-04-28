New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE KEYS opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

