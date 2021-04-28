New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

