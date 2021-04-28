New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of The Kraft Heinz worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

