New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,068,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.