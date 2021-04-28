New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.92 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,831 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Xilinx worth $34,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. United Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.