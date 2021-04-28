New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.79 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of ResMed worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

