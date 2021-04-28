New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

NYSE LH opened at $264.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $153.72 and a 12-month high of $266.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

