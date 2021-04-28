New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $36,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after acquiring an additional 339,171 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 136.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.