New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,408 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $26,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

