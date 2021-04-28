New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,657 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

