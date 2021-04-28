New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,252 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Best Buy worth $35,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

