New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

MTB stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.