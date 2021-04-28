New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 684 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $37,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $602.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.72. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

