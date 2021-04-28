New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 684 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $37,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TDG opened at $602.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.72. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.