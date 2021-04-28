New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,488 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $32,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

