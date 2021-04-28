New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,849 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Qorvo worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

