New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 265,024 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

