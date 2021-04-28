New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of The Hershey worth $28,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

