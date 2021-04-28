New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $304.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.