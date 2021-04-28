NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Down 73.4% in April

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the March 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in NewHold Investment by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHIC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. NewHold Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

