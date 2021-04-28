Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,475 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $35,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

