Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

