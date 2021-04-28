Newscrypto Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.25 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $259.01 million and $8.25 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.43 or 0.01044557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.57 or 0.00709126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,659.87 or 1.00267895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,688 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,940 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.