Newton (NEW) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $22.83 million and $2.88 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00275635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.12 or 0.01068989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00707711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.84 or 1.00636915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.