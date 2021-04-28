Nexa Resources (NEXA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

