NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of NXRT stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.97.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
