NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.