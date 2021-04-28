NEXT.coin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $888.90 or 0.01620295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00523116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063141 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002112 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

