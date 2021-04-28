NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $35.10 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

