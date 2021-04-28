NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $35.10 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

