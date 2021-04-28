NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

