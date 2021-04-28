NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.770-2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.540 EPS.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

